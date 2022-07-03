Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SMIH opened at $9.73 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMIH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 400,508 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.