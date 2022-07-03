Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

