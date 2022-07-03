Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

