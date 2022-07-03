Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.