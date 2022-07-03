sUSD Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $103.27 million and $26.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 103,229,968 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

