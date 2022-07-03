SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.81 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $130.97 million and $54.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,928,057 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

