suterusu (SUTER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,839.00

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $8,839.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

