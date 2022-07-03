SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 52.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 201.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

