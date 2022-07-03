Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $726,151.21

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 56.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 71.1% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $726,151.21 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00085092 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

