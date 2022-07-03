TD Securities Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$16.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.41.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.03 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -21.65.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.5505965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.99%.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

