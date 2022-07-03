Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

O2D opened at €2.81 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.65. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.21 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.16.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

