Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($44.68) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Telenet Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

