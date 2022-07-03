Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in June

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 85,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,712. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
