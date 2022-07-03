Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $748.37 and a 200-day moving average of $886.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

