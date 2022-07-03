Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average is $886.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.