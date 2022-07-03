Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.46. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

