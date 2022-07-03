The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 4.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $82,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

