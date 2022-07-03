The Corgi of PolkaBridge Market Cap Hits $102,400.77 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $102,400.77 and $1,584.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00165775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00706070 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00084230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

