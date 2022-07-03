The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,744,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

About The Mexico Fund (Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.