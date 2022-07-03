The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 54.15 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.05 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.50 ($1.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.60.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

In related news, insider James Clifton bought 23,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,430.35 ($18,930.62).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.