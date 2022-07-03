Thunder Token Market Capitalization Tops $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010785 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009394 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00219523 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

