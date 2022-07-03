TomoChain Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $40.87 million and $3.93 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,898,138 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

