Tranche Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $992.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $992.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

