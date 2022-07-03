Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.14) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.00) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,386.67.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

