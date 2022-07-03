Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 805,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 248,982 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair purchased 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

