Trellus Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.37% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 424,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.