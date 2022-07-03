Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.15% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CPS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 391,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

