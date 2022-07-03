Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Digital Turbine comprises 0.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 23.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 3,054,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

