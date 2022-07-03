Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Trimble stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

