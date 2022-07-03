Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Cordasco Financial Network’s 7th Largest Position

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.8% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

