Truist Financial Cuts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PFGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

