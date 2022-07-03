TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $507,337.92 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $507,337.92 and $46,096.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,745,993,941 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

