Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.15% of Tutor Perini worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.