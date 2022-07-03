Ubex Market Capitalization Tops $136,136.29 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $136,136.29 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010771 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00219729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

