UBS Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €17.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

GYC opened at €13.01 ($13.84) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($21.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.13.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

