UBS Group Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $71.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

