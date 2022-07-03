UMA Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. UMA has a market cap of $169.85 million and $20.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00013141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,773,390 coins and its circulating supply is 67,110,739 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

