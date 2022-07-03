Unistake Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,265.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Unistake has a total market cap of $845,849.96 and $1,265.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00154964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00623718 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085009 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016335 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

