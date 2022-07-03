Unistake (UNISTAKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $881,618.73 and approximately $48.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00162372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00723774 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016213 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars.

