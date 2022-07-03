Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.46.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,124,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock worth $7,845,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Upstart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 36.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 40.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Upstart by 63.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
