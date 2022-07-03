Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,124,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock worth $7,845,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Upstart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 36.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 40.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Upstart by 63.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.