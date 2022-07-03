Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 875.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 93,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 185.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Uxin by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Uxin has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.10.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

