VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of PPH stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $77.26. 180,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,303. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.