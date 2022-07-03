VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of PPH stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $77.26. 180,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,303. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.