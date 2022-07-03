Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

