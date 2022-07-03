Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,832. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

