Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

