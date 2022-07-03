Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98.

