Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $2,502,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.53. 497,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.39 and its 200-day moving average is $390.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.