Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lifted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.