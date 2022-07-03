Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.23. 508,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,827. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $144.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.