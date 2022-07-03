Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 153,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

